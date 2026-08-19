Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 19: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Crude oil prices climbed to their highest level in more than three weeks on Tuesday, adding pressure to the global fuel market. Brent crude touched $91.02 a barrel, up 0.17% from its previous close, while West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $84.94 a barrel, gaining 0.52%.

Crude prices are again on the rise due to concerns over prolonged disruption to oil supplies as hopes of a US-Iran peace agreement fade and uncertainty continues over traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The sharp rise in crude is also becoming a broader concern for global markets because sustained higher oil prices can add to inflationary pressures and borrowing costs.

However, the movement in international crude does not automatically translate into a daily change in petrol and diesel prices. Thus, domestic petrol and diesel prices across the cities remained unchanged on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.

Petrol prices on August 19

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.18/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 108.01/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on August 19

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83/litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.58/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Domestic fuel prices are determined by oil marketing companies and can remain unchanged despite fluctuations in global crude. Factors affecting domestic fuel prices include taxes, refining costs and currency movements.

Also Read: Energy Stocks Hit Record As Oil Rises On Fading Iran Deal Hopes

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