Paras Defence, MTAR Tech, HAL Shares Rally In Trade As India's Defence Production Touches All-Time High

Defence stocks rallied sharply on June 17, with broad-based gains across the sector as India's defence production reached an all-time high of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2025-26, marking a significant milestone in the country's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Paras Defence emerged as the top gainer, surging 12.89%, followed by Astra Microwave Products, which advanced 7.72%, and MTAR Technologies, up 6.99%. Data Patterns gained 4.81%, while Bharat Dynamics rose 4.39%.

Among the public sector defence names, Garden Reach Shipbuilders climbed 3.67%, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) added 3.51%, and Cochin Shipyard gained 3.39%. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 2.43%, while Mishra Dhatu Nigam and DCX Systems advanced 2.14% and 1.84%, respectively. Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) gained 1.58%, and IdeaForge Technology rose 1.29%. Bharat Forge was the laggard within the pack, up 0.46%.

The record output represents a 15.6% increase compared to the previous fiscal year, when defence production stood at Rs 1.54 lakh crore. It also reflects a remarkable 110% growth from FY 2020-21, when production was valued at Rs 84,643 crore. Compared to FY 2013-14, indigenous defence production has increased nearly fourfold from Rs 43,746 crore, said the Ministry of Defence.

Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other public sector units contributed around 76% of the total defence production, while the private sector accounted for 24%.

The private sector's contribution reached an all-time high of approximately Rs 42,000 crore in FY 2025-26, rising from 22% in the previous fiscal year.

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