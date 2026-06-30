Ola Electric Shares Climb 6%, Ather Energy Gains 3% As Delhi Introduces New EV Policy

Shares of electric vehicles stocks painted a mixed picture Tuesday with Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Ather Energy Ltd., JBM Auto Ltd. surged while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. fell slightly. This comes after the Delhi government approved a new EV policy where all electric cars with an ex-showroom price of Rs 30 lakh or less registered in the national capital will be granted 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees.

Under the new policy, people buying e-two-wheelers will get a subsidy of Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 20,000 in the second year and Rs 10,000 in the third year.

As part of the policy, only electric autorickshaws will be registered in Delhi from January 1, 2027, while registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will be phased out, with only electric two-wheelers to be registered from April 1, 2028. The policy will come into effect from tomorrow, July 1.

Electric Vehicles Stock Price Today

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Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. Share Price Today

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., rose over 11% on Monday with the stock trading Rs 43.27 apiece. It has fallen 1.60% in the last 12 months while risen 17.16% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 157.83 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.79.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Share Price Today

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. fell slightly 0.51% with the stock trading at Rs 344.55 apiece at 10:29 am. It has fallen 60.85% in the last 12 months and 6.21% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 14.97 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.06.

Ather Energy Ltd.

Shares of Ather Energy Ltd. surged as much as 3.81% with the stock trading at Rs 1118.55 apiece at 10:25 am. It has risen 236.31% in the last 12 months and 48.19% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.27.

JBM Auto Ltd.

Shares of JBM Auto Ltd. rose 1.81% with the stock trading at Rs 692.70 apiece at 10:27 am. It has risen 7.68% in the last 12 months and 10.33% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.65 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.68.

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