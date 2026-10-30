Oil Prices Today: Brent Crude Nears $116, Jumps 10% In October; Is $120 The Next Stop?

Oil Prices Today: Brent crude prices climbed above $115 per barrel on Friday, moving closer to four-year highs as escalating US-Iran tensions revived concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. Reports that a senior military commander had briefed US President Donald Trump on possible military options against Iran added to market jitters.

Brent crude oil was last trading 0.49% higher at $115.44 per barrel. The global oil benchmark has gained more than 10% in October, reflecting persistent geopolitical uncertainty and fears of further disruptions to global energy supplies.

The latest rally comes amid concerns that Washington could resume military action against Tehran. Trump has repeatedly warned that US airstrikes against Iran could resume following next week's November 3 midterm elections.

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Meanwhile, Iranian officials confirmed that US Vice President JD Vance had sent a letter aimed at restarting peace negotiations, raising hopes of a possible diplomatic breakthrough.

Why Are Oil Prices Rising Today?

The prospect of renewed US military strikes against Iran has put crude oil markets on edge, particularly given the risks to energy infrastructure and shipping routes across the Middle East.

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The Strait of Hormuz remains a major concern for oil traders. The strategically important waterway handles a major portion of global oil shipments, making any disruption a potential threat to global energy supplies.

Threats to commercial shipping through the strait remain elevated, with tankers continuing to come under attack. Meanwhile, clashes involving Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces have added another layer of uncertainty to the regional security situation.

However, regional crude exports have recovered to near pre-war levels, as producers continue to move oil cargoes through the strategically important waterway, helping limit immediate supply disruptions.

Brent Crude, WTI Prices: Why Did Oil Fall In Previous Session?

Oil prices declined on Thursday as reports of renewed diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran eased some concerns over potential supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures fell 44 cents to settle at $114.88 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 78 cents to close at $102 per barrel.

The decline followed reports that US Vice President JD Vance had reached out to Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei in an attempt to restart peace negotiations, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials and people familiar with the discussions.

Qatari mediators have also reportedly presented Iran with a fresh proposal aimed at ending the conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

However, a senior Iranian official rejected the proposals as unacceptable, highlighting the significant diplomatic hurdles that remain.

Iran's Foreign Minister also said on social media platform X that Tehran remained open to diplomatic efforts, raising the possibility of accelerating a proposed seven-day peace plan if an agreement is reached.

Will US-Iran Tensions Push Brent Crude Towards $120?

The outlook for crude oil prices remains closely tied to developments in the Middle East, particularly the possibility of renewed US military action against Iran and the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

While diplomatic efforts have offered some relief to oil markets, the rejection of proposed peace terms and continued regional hostilities suggest that geopolitical risks remain elevated.

The key trigger to watch now will be whether diplomatic negotiations gain traction or military tensions escalate further following the November 3 US midterm elections.

A fresh escalation could intensify concerns over global oil supplies and keep crude prices elevated. Conversely, a credible diplomatic breakthrough could ease the geopolitical risk premium currently embedded in oil prices.

Persistently high crude prices could also add to global inflationary pressures, complicate central banks' monetary policy decisions and increase the energy import bill for major oil-importing economies such as India.

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