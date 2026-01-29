NTPC Q3 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

NTPC Ltd. will announce the results for the third quarter of FY26 this week. It is a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. It was established in 1975 and meets 24% of India's power generation requirements. With an installed capacity ~85 GW, NTPC powers every fourth light in India while advancing the country's clean energy ambitions, according to the information on the company's website. It is leading the charge toward a sustainable future, targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 and investing in emerging technologies such as nuclear power, battery energy storage, carbon capture, and green chemicals. Here's everything you need to know about NTPC's Q3FY26 result announcement.

NTPC Q3 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated Jan. 22, NTPC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Jan. 30 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

NTPC Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1.

NTPC Q3 Results: Earnings Call

NTPC will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Jan. 30 to discuss the Q3FY26 results.

NTPC Q2 Results

NTPC reported a 0.14% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 45,262.10 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 45,197.77 crore in Q2FY25. Net profit declined 2.88% YoY to Rs 5,225.30 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 5,380.25 crore in Q2FY25.

NTPC Share Price History

Shares of NTPC have risen over 3% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 8.16% and in the past six months, it has gone up by 5.22%. On a year-to-date basis, it has grown by 4.68%. Over the past year, it has climbed by 9.59%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 371.45 apiece on the NSE on March 25, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 292.80 apiece on Feb. 17, 2025. At 9:31 a.m. on Thursday, NTPC shares were trading 1.15% up at Rs 352.05 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.26% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

