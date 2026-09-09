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NMDC Hikes Iron Ore Prices; Lump Ore Rate Raised By Rs 150 Per Tonne

The price of Lump Ore has been increased by Rs 150 per tonne to Rs 5,400 per tonne.

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NMDC Hikes Iron Ore Prices; Lump Ore Rate Raised By Rs 150 Per Tonne
The revised prices are effective from today, 9 September 2026.
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NMDC Ltd.
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State-run iron ore producer NMDC on Wednesday announced a hike in prices of select iron ore grades.

The price of Lump Ore has been increased by Rs 150 per tonne to Rs 5,400 per tonne.

The company has kept the prices of iron ore fines unchanged at Rs 4,500 per tonne

The revised prices are effective from today, 9 September 2026.

In the regulatory filing issued on stock exchanges on Wednesday, NMDC said that the above are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.

On Tuesday, NMDC share price ended 0.60% higher at Rs 84.50 apiece on the BSE.

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