MTAR Technologies Share Price Gains 3% on Rs 127-Crore Deal Win — Top Details Inside

MTAR Technologies Share Price Today: MTAR Technologies shares were in demand on Wednesday, with the scrip rising as much as 2.79% to hit an intraday high of Rs 7,120 per share.

At 9:20 am, MTAR Technologies shares were trading 1.79% higher at Rs 7,050 apiece. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.3% higher at 77,886 levels.

The uptick in MTAR Technologies share price came after the company secured orders worth Rs 126.74 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL) for the supply of coolant channel assemblies for the refurbishment of the RAPS-4 and MAPS-2 reactors.

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The order is a continuation of regular business from an existing customer.

MTAR Technologies Nuclear Order Book Hits Record High

Commenting on the development, Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of MTAR Technologies, said the company has secured significant orders in the civil nuclear sector over the past few months.

MTAR's closing nuclear order book now stands at more than Rs 775 crore, the highest in the company's history, Reddy said.

“The sector's long-term outlook remains promising, and we expect a steady inflow of orders over the coming years,” he added.

About MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies is a precision engineering and manufacturing company serving the civil nuclear, space, defence, aerospace and clean-energy sectors. Its customers include ISRO, DRDO and NPCIL, along with global companies in the clean-energy and aerospace sectors.

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