Meesho Shares Locked In Lower Circuit — Five Key Reasons Behind The Decline

Shares of Meesho Ltd. were locked in the lower circuit on Monday, falling 10% and extending losses for a second consecutive session. The decline comes after a sharp 43% rally over just four trading sessions between Dec. 15 and Dec. 18, underscoring the heightened volatility surrounding the stock.

The scrip fell as much as 10% to Rs 201.68 apiece on Monday, hitting a lower circuit.

Here are five key reasons behind the sharp sell-off: