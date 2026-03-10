Meesho's Path To Profitability Won't Be Easy, Says HSBC As It Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

HSBC Global Research has initiated coverage on Meesho with a “Hold” rating, highlighting the company's strong position in India's value e-commerce segment but cautioning that improving profitability could prove difficult without slowing growth. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 160 on the stock, implying limited upside from current levels.

According to HSBC, Meesho has emerged as a key player in India's value-focused online retail market, catering primarily to price-sensitive consumers. The platform focuses on lower-value parcels that are typically not time-sensitive, allowing it to operate with significantly lower delivery costs compared with traditional e-commerce and quick commerce players.

HSBC estimates that Meesho had around 251 million customers and 7.5 million sellers in fiscal 2026. The company generated gross merchandise value of roughly $9 trillion and accounted for about 25% of India's online commerce orders. A key element of the company's strategy is its marketplace model, which allows sellers to list products while Meesho integrates third-party logistics partners to handle deliveries.

Cost Advantages Drive Growth

HSBC notes that Meesho benefits from several structural advantages in its operating model. These include lower logistics costs due to less time-sensitive deliveries, a product mix that is often purchased impulsively, and a customer base that tends to be less brand conscious.

By keeping delivery charges low, the platform has also been able to attract new users and increase purchase frequency, expanding the addressable market for value-focused online retail.

The brokerage also highlighted Meesho's heavy reliance on external logistics providers, which helps the company scale quickly without maintaining an asset-heavy delivery network.

Profitability Remains A Key Challenge

Despite these advantages, HSBC believes profitability will remain a major hurdle. The brokerage said Meesho's business model relies heavily on low-value customer baskets and small parcels, which limits margin expansion. Any attempt to raise commissions or introduce platform fees could risk slowing user growth, while expanding into traditional e-commerce or grocery segments may increase operational costs.

Additionally, most of the company's cost components — including logistics and marketing — are already among the lowest in the industry, leaving limited room for further savings.

HSBC estimates Meesho could achieve an EBITDA margin of around 7% by FY30, valuing the company at roughly $8 billion. However, the brokerage noted that much of Meesho's long-term valuation potential will depend on its ability to monetise customer data beyond its core commerce operations. At the same time, competition from large e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart in the value segment remains a key risk to the company's growth trajectory.

