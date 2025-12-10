Meesho IPO Listing Today: Grey Market Signals Up to 30% Premium

Meesho Ltd. shares will list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 10.

Ahead of its listing, the Meesho share price has started to top the 'Business and Market' trending charts. The grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, has shown a marginal drop over the last few days but continues to suggest a 30%+ listing pop for investors.

The Bengaluru-based online marketplace, which competes with companies like Amazon and Flipkart to sell a range of products, was booked 79.03 times on the final day of subscription. According to BSE, investors bid for 21,96,67,00,770 shares against the 27,79,38,446 on offer.