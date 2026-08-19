Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Mazagon Dock, Marksans Pharma, NIIT Learning Systems, Natco Pharma Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must hold shares by August 19 to receive dividends, which are taxable with a 10% TDS applicable if dividend income exceeds Rs 5,000 annually.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Mazagon Dock, Marksans Pharma, NIIT Learning Systems, Natco Pharma Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: AI Generated
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
--
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
--
Marksans Pharma Ltd.
--

Shares of Marksans Pharma Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Natco Pharma Ltd., NIIT Learning Systems Ltd., NIIT Ltd.and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date for the following list is August 20, 2026.

Security NamePurpose
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
Coastal Corporation Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2800
Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
Kama Holdings Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 22.2500
Kuantum Papers Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
La Opala RG Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
Marksans Pharma Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.6200
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Natco Pharma Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
NIIT Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.2500
OCCL Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.8000
Shiva Texyarn Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 20 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 19 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On August 19

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Awarapan 2' Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi's Film's Earnings Remain Steady

'Awarapan 2' Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi's Film's Earnings Remain Steady

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com