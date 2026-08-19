Mazagon Dock, Marksans Pharma, NIIT Learning Systems, Natco Pharma Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Marksans Pharma Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Natco Pharma Ltd., NIIT Learning Systems Ltd., NIIT Ltd.and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The record date for the following list is August 20, 2026.

Security Name Purpose B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 Coastal Corporation Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2800 Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 Kama Holdings Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 22.2500 Kuantum Papers Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 La Opala RG Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 Marksans Pharma Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.6200 Munjal Auto Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Natco Pharma Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 NIIT Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 NIIT Learning Systems Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.2500 OCCL Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.8000 Shiva Texyarn Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 20 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 19 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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