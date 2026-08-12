Marksans Pharma Stock Jumps 11% After Net Profit Jumps 2.5x, Revenue Surges 36%

Shares of Marksans Pharma Ltd. rose over 11% on Wednesday with stock trading at Rs 306.45 apiece after it announced its Q1FY27 earnings result. The stock opened 0.38% positive but gained momentum after the results were announced with the stock toucing intraday high of Rs 311.95 at 12:36 pm.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 157 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 58.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 35.6% year-on-year to Rs 841 crore, up from Rs 620 crore a year earlier.

Operating performance also strengthened, with EBITDA increasing to Rs 213 crore from Rs 100 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin expanded to 25.3% from 16.1%, reflecting improved profitability across the business.

Commenting on the outlook, Mark Saldanha, Managing Director, said the company plans to build on its current momentum by expanding operations across markets, accelerating product launches and strengthening its European business.

"Looking ahead, our focus is clear: to carry this momentum forward, scale our businesses across geographies, accelerate new launches and further strengthen our European platform. We believe the combination of broad-based growth, expanding margins and a strong balance sheet positions Marksans well for the next phase of sustainable growth," Saldanha said.

The management said broad-based growth, improving margins and a strong balance sheet provide a foundation for the company's next phase of sustainable growth.

Marksans Pharma Ltd. Share Price Today

Marksans Pharma Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 11.83% to Rs 311.95 apiece on Wednesday at 12:50 pm. This compares to a 0.78% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 65.66% in the last 12 months and 71.83% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.58 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 69.77.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, one maintain a "hold", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 294 implies a downside of 5.2%

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