Is A Market Correction Imminent? Here's What Analysts Say

While the markets are witnessing positive momentum, analysts are uncertain whether it will sustain.

"The equity markets are having positive momentum, but it looks very exhausted… People need to be very cautious and think from a trader’s point of view than an investor," Jai Bala, founder and chief market technician at Cashthechaos, told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

“The markets are at their final stretch; that’s why we see sector rotation... It tries multiple combinations and later finds a lack of depth or more depth on the selling side… When markets are stretched, then we need to scale down our position sizing,” he said.

Global and domestic cues are looking good for the market, according to Pankaj Pandey, head of research at ICICI Direct. "Our sense is that the positive momentum is going to sustain in the markets, probably to levels like 22,200."

"There will be a correction in between, but in general, we expect the markets to keep doing well for the next month," Pandey said.