Marico Continues Robust Performance In Q3 As Systematix Sees Margin Revival Ahead — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Systematix Report

Marico Ltd. remains in a sweet spot of sturdy volume growth supplemented by double-digit topline growth, with superior pricing power and brand equity helping it sustain unprecedented price hikes in key portfolios, and new high-growth businesses propping up volumes.

With pricing due to ease in FY27 as copra moderates, we expect volume growth to pick up meaningfully.

Value added hair oil's volume-led turnaround is gathering steam with Project SETU benefiting range-selling and direct reach share; this should also contribute to better margins going forward.

The new businesses should collectively add 5 points to India topline growth, increasing their sales salience medium-term (to 25%) and contributing significantly to headline volume growth.

Systematix expects a margin revival over FY27E-FY28E after a weak 9M26 (operating profit margin -315bps YoY) as seen in past cycles (FY15-FY17, FY18-FY20, FY22-FY24), driven by-

lower input costs, better product mix (new growth businesses, VAHO) and higher direct reach efficiencies.

This remains one of the few names growing revenues in double digits yet still available at FY28E P/E of 41x.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix Marico Q3fy26 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Asian Paints Gets Target Price Cut By Motilal Oswal After Q3 Results — Check Rating, Potential Upside

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.