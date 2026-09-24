Manipal Health's M&A Playbook Is Starting To Pay Off; Kotak Initiates With 'Add' — Check Target Price

Manipal Health In Focus: Manipal Health Enterprises has built its scale through acquisitions — and Kotak Institutional Equities believes that playbook is now translating into a broader earnings growth story.

With 13,140 beds across 50 facilities, a growing presence across key metros and a pipeline of nearly 2,400 new beds, the hospital chain is positioned for strong growth through FY29, according to analysts Alankar Garude, Samitinjoy Basak and Aniket Singh.

That said, Kotak Institutional Equities initiated coverage on Manipal Health with an ‘Add' rating and a fair value of Rs 825, implying around 8% upside from the current market price. The brokerage expects the company to deliver around 16% sales and 19% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29E.

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From Five Acquisitions To A Repeatable Turnaround Playbook

The core of Kotak's thesis is Manipal's ability to acquire hospitals and improve their operating performance.

The company has completed five acquisitions since FY2022, with Columbia Asia offering the clearest example of the strategy. Its sales increased around 2.5 times between FY21 and FY26, while margins expanded to 34% from 18%, aided by clinical upgrades and operating efficiencies.

Kotak said a similar improvement has been visible at Vikram, while AMRI is also beginning to show signs of a turnaround.

Sahyadri was a more expensive acquisition, but Kotak expects Manipal to gradually improve its profitability, resulting in around 31% EBITDA CAGR for the asset over FY26-29E.

For AMRI, Medica and Sahyadri combined, the brokerage expects around 14% sales CAGR and 22% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29E.

2,400 New Beds Add Another Growth Layer

Manipal is not relying solely on acquisitions to drive expansion.

The company plans to increase its capacity by around 18% to 15,566 beds by FY30E, with nearly 2,400 new beds coming online. Around 40% of these additions will be in its core markets of Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune.

Kotak said Manipal also scores well in its micro-market analysis, adding another layer to its expansion strategy.

The brokerage expects higher footfalls across existing and new beds, alongside a greater contribution from complex procedures, to drive operating leverage.

CONGO-R Mix To Lift ARPOB

Another important part of the growth equation is Manipal's continued shift towards its CONGO-R mix, which currently stands at around 65%.

Kotak expects this to support an approximately 8% ARPOB CAGR between FY26 and FY29E.

Overall, the brokerage forecasts around 16% sales CAGR and 19% EBITDA CAGR over the period. Enhanced profitability at recent acquisitions should support growth, although losses from newer greenfield units are expected to partly offset the gains.

Deleveraging Could Improve Returns

Kotak expects Manipal to generate around Rs 63 billion of cumulative free cash flow during FY27-29E, supporting deleveraging and improving return ratios.

The brokerage estimates RoIC could reach around 13% by FY29E.

For valuation, Kotak has assigned a 27x September 2028E pre-Ind AS 116 EBITDA multiple, in line with its valuation for Apollo's hospital segment and most peers. It has applied a slight discount to Max, citing lower RoCEs.

What Could Derail The Story?

Kotak identified acquisition-related integration issues and lower RoCEs versus peers as the key risks, particularly given Manipal's aggressive M&A-led expansion.

For now, however, the brokerage's investment thesis rests on three interconnected drivers: a proven acquisition turnaround playbook, continued capacity expansion and improving profitability across recently acquired assets.

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