Manika Plastech IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE And KFin Technologies

The share allotment status for Manika Plastech Ltd. is expected to be finalised on Sept. 17. On the final day of bidding on Wednesday, the public issue recorded a total subscription of 28.14 times. The company's IPO received bids for 60,18,61,476 shares against 2,13,86,919 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 40 and Rs 43 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 125.50 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 92.50 crore (2.15 crore shares) and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 33 crore (76.74 lakh shares).

Investors who participate in the IPO can check the status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Ltd.

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How To Check Manika Plastech IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Manika Plastech Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Manika Plastech IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'MANIKA' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Manika Plastech IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website here.

Select “Manika Plastech Ltd. - IPO” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.

Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

Manika Plastech IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Manika Plastech IPO stood at Rs 2 as of 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 45 per share at a premium of 4.65% over the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Manika Plastech IPO Listing Date

The shares of Manika Plastech are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. The company is expected to process refunds and transfer shares to the Demat accounts of allottees on Sept. 18.

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About Manika Plastech

Manika Plastech manufactures rigid polymer packaging solutions, with products ranging from battery casings and industrial pails to thinwall containers. Its customer base spans sectors including automotive, energy storage, paints, lubricants and food.

The company has a manufacturing footprint of six plants and a dedicated painting facility in India.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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