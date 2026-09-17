Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO Listing Today: Latest GMP, Expected Listing Price And Listing Gain

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO is set to list on the NSE and BSE today, September 17. The latest grey market premium (GMP) will indicate the likely listing price and potential listing gain over the IPO issue price of Rs 339.

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO Listing: Latest GMP

The grey market premium for the Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO is pointing to a discounted listing. Against an upper price band of Rs 339, the stock is estimated to list around Rs 333 at current trends, as per Investorgain.

Note: The grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price of the shares.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO Allotment Status

The allotment for Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO was finalised on Sept. 15, 2026. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, MUFG Intime India, or the stock exchanges.

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 1.42 times on the final day of bidding. The bidding across all investor categories was as follows:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.26 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.22 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 2.19 times

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO Details

The Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 94.40 lakh equity shares worth Rs 320 crore.

Offer for Sale (OFS): 1.43 crore equity shares worth Rs 485 crore.

The total issue size stands at Rs 805 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 322–Rs 339 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 1 lot of 44 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,916 at the upper end of the price band.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO: How The Company Will Use The Funds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Funding capital expenditure requirements for purchasing and setting up new and second-hand equipment at its manufacturing, personalisation bureau, cheque printing, and IoT facilities (Rs 238.43 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions Business

Incorporated in 2008, Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, a Manipal Group company, offers a range of technology-based products and services spanning payments, identification and security. Its business includes secure printing, smart tagging and IoT solutions, catering to banks, fintechs, NBFCs and government bodies across Indian and international markets.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.