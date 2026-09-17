Asset Reconstruction IPO Listing Today: Latest GMP, Expected Listing Price And Listing Gain

Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO is set to list on the NSE and BSE today, September 17. The latest grey market premium (GMP) will indicate the likely listing price and potential listing gain over the IPO issue price of Rs 139.

Asset Reconstruction IPO Listing: What Investors Should Know

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 14.5, Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) shares are estimated to list at Rs 153.5, implying a 10.43% premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 139. However, the actual listing price may differ from the grey market indication.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Note: The grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price of the shares.

Asset Reconstruction IPO Allotment Status

The allotment for Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO was finalised on Sept. 15, 2026. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, MUFG Intime India, or the stock exchanges.

Asset Reconstruction IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 20.10 times on the final day of bidding. The bidding was across all investor categories is as follows.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 52.65 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 15.69 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 3.39 times

Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO Details

Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 5.27 crore shares of Rs 732.97 crore.

The issue price band for the IPO was set between Rs 132 and Rs 139 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 107 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,873 at the upper end of the price band. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) IPO: How The Company Will Use The Funds

The Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) Ltd. IPO is a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS), so the company will not receive any funding and the entire IPO proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

About Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) Business

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd., founded in February 2002, is an asset reconstruction company (ARC) that acquires stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and implements resolution procedures to maximise recovery and optimise asset value. In August 2003, the business got a certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to begin securitisation and asset reconstruction operations, and it is acknowledged as India's first ARC.

The company has three main business verticals: Corporate Loans, SME and Other Loans, and Retail Loans. It acquires single-credit and portfolio-based stressed secured and unsecured assets and employs a variety of resolution, restructuring, enforcement, settlement, and collection techniques depending on the nature of the underlying assets.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.