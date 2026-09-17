LCC Projects IPO Listing Today: Latest GMP, Expected Listing Price And Listing Gain

LCC Projects IPO is set to list on the NSE and BSE today, September 17. The latest grey market premium (GMP) will indicate the likely listing price and potential listing gain over the IPO issue price of Rs 146.

LCC Projects IPO Listing: What Investors Should Know

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 75, LCC Projects shares are estimated to list at Rs 221, implying a 51.37% premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 146. However, the actual listing price may differ from the grey market indication.

Note: The grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price of the shares.

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LCC Projects IPO Allotment Status

The allotment for LCC Projects IPO was finalised on Sept. 15, 2026. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Kfin Technologies or the stock exchanges.

LCC Projects IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 48.51 times on the final day of bidding. The bidding was strong across all investor categories:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 78.69 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 62.99 times

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 25.56 times

LCC Projects IPO Details

LCC Projects IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 427.14 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares aggregating to Rs 258 crore and offer for sale of 1.16 crore shares worth Rs 169.14 crore.

The issue price band for the IPO was set between Rs 139 to Rs 146 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 102 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,892 at the upper end of the price band.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

LCC Projects IPO: How The Company Will Use The Funds

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

1. Purchase of equipment (Rs 14.69 crore).

2. Prepayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 180 crore).

3. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

LCC Projects Business

Incorporated in 2017, LCC Projects Ltd. offers engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) services in the irrigation and water supply projects segment. The company has executed projects, such as the construction of dams, barrages, weirs, hydraulic structures, canals, pipe distribution networks, lift irrigation works, water supply schemes, and other EPC projects, in the segment.

In the past, LCC have also executed notable projects like the construction of Dudhai Sub Branch Canal Projectthe, Tawa Left Bank Canthe al, Parbati Dam Projthe ect, and AKOT Lift Irrigation Scheme.

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