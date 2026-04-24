M&M Financial Q4 Results: Net Profit Surges 55%; Dividend Of Rs 7.5/Share Declared — Check Record Date

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 registered a sharp jump of 55%year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The company's bottom-line advanced to Rs 873 crore from Rs 563.14 crore in the year-ago period. Moreover, the Mahindra-group company has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.5 per share of face value of Rs 2 each.

To determine the eligible shareholders for the dividend payout, the company has set July 13, 2026 as the record date. It also mentioned that the said dividend will be dispatched after July 21, subject to approval at the annual general meeting of the company.

Besides the bottom-line, M&M Financial's total income went up 13.3% to Rs 4,810.07 crore from Rs 4,245.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The Net Interest Income jumped 27% to Rs 2,729 crore from Rs 2,151 crore in the year-ago period.

The non-vehicle finance portfolio continued to grow 32% on a yearly basis and the company highlighted that it is steadily expanding its presence across SME lending, mortgages, fee-based income through insurance and investment products and leasing.

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Asset quality improved both sequentially and on YoY basis with Stage 3 assets at 3.4% and Stage 2 assets at 4.8%, as per the company's press release.

Overall, M&M Financials said that it saw healthy growth with quarterly disbursements at Rs 17,184 crore, registering an 11% year-on-year rise amid geopolitical headwinds while demand momentum continued to remain positive following GST rate cuts.

On a consolidated basis, the company bottom-line almost doubled. Here are the Cons highlights: '

M&M Financial Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 938 crore versus Rs 457 crore.

Total Income rises 13.5% at Rs 5560 crore versus Rs 4897 crore.

M&M Financial Share Price

The stock ended 0.9% lower at Rs 294.40 apiece on the NSE before the Q4 results were declared. This compared to a 1.14% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Friday.

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