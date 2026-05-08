Lupin Shares Slump Despite 90% Jump In Q4 Profit, Highest-Ever Dividend Announcement

Lupin Ltd. shares are under pressure during Friday's trade, despite recording a 90% jump in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

Lupin shares are trading 1% lower, at Rs 2,434 apiece. Of the 40 analysts tracing the stock as per Bloomberg data, Lupin has 'buy' calls from 28 of them. The stock also has eight 'hold' calls, and four 'sell' calls. The average 12-monh target price is Rs 2,434.86, implying an upside potential of just 0.4%.

Consolidated revenue of the pharma giant advanced by 31.9% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 7,475 crore in comparison to Rs 5,667 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 88.1% to Rs 2,486 crore from Rs 1,321 crore. Margins expanded to 33.3% from 23.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Lupin Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit jumps 89% to Rs 1,460 crore versus Rs 773 crore.

Revenue rises 31.9% to Rs 7,475 crore versus Rs 5,667 crore.

Ebitda surges 88.1% to Rs 2,486 crore versus Rs 1,321 crore.

Ebitda margin expands to 33.3% versus 23.3%.

Company announces dividend of Rs 18 per share.

Lupin Dividend

Lupin on Thursday has announced dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 as its profit surges. This is the highest-ever dividend given by the company. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 822 crore to shareholders.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.