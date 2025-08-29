ADVERTISEMENT
LIC Pays Rs 7,324-Crore To Centre As Dividend For FY25
LIC had an asset base of Rs 56.23 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025.
Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday said it has paid a dividend cheque of Rs 7,324.34 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 2024-25 financial year.
The dividend was approved by LIC in its annual general meeting held on August 26, 2025, the state-owned insurance firm said in a statement.
The dividend cheque was presented to the Finance Minister by LIC CEO and MD R Doraiswamy in the presence of Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and Joint Secretary Parshant Kumar Goyal, along with senior officials of the insurance company.
LIC had an asset base of Rs 56.23 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. It continues to be the market leader in the Indian Life Insurance market, it added.
