Lenskart Block Deal: Stock Price Dips Over 3% After 391.8 Lakh Shares Change Hands

Lenskart Solutions Ltd.'s shares were traded in large volumes on Monday, with the stock falling as much as 3.42% intraday on the NSE.

As many as 391.8 lakh shares, representing 2.25% of Lenskart's total equity, changed hands on the NSE, according to exchange data. The names of the traders, however, were not available immediately.

The shares fell to a low of Rs 683 apiece, but pared some losses by 11:13 a.m. to trade 2.5% lower at Rs 688.8.

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On Friday, Lenskart shares had hit a record high of Rs 725. The leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) eyewear player has its presence across select international markets.

Despite the fall today, the stock has risen 53% year-to-date and has more than doubled from its listing day low of Rs 355.70 on the BSE. Shares of the company made their stock market debut on November 10, 2025.

Lenskart Q1 FY27

Lenskart Solutions Ltd.'s net profit saw a 270% leap or 4x jump in its net profit to Rs 222 crore, according to financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27. The firm's profit for the previous fiscal year during the same period was Rs 60 crore.

The company's revenue was up 43% to Rs 2,714 crore, compared to Rs 1,894 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 76% jump to Rs 588 crore, compared to Rs 335 crore in the year prior. The Ebitda margin expanded to 21.7% to 17.7%.

The first quarter of fiscal 2026 saw a one-time loss of Rs 10.4 crore.

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