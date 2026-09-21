Indian Hotels Ride Domestic Surge To Clock 18% Growth: IHCL, Leela Among Top Jefferies' Picks

India's hospitality sector continues to demonstrate resilient pricing power and structural momentum, logging an 18% year-on-year surge in revenue per available room (RevPAR) for August 2026, according to global brokerage Jefferies. The performance reinforces Wall Street's "higher-for-longer" thesis for the domestic hotel upcycle, led by buoyant corporate demand, high-margin wedding and conference bookings, and an acute luxury room supply deficit.

According to STR data highlighted in recent institutional research notes, the double-digit expansion in August RevPAR was powered by simultaneous improvements in average room rates (ARR) and occupancy levels. Metro business hubs outpaced traditional leisure destinations during the month, while a bustling calendar of large-scale Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) in September is set to provide a strong finish to the second quarter of FY27.

Global brokerages maintain a constructive view on the broader sector, projecting coverage companies to deliver an EBITDA compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% to 19% between FY26 and FY29. Among the top sector bets, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and Schloss Bangalore (The Leela) remain preferred picks.

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Domestic Demand Cushions Global Shocks

The sustained operational strength comes despite geopolitical cross-currents that disrupted travel earlier in the financial year. During Q1 FY27, escalating conflicts in the Middle East dampened inbound international tourist arrivals and triggered sharp spikes in international airfares.

However, robust domestic leisure and corporate mobility fully absorbed the shock. With early signs of an international travel rebound emerging in Q2 alongside steady domestic footfalls, constrained luxury room supply across prime micro-markets is keeping occupancy tight and pricing power firmly in the hands of hoteliers.

IHCL Upgraded: Valuation De-rating Opens Window

The sector upcycle has led analysts to upgrade IHCL to an 'Overweight' stance, raising the 12-month price target to reflect an implied 19% upside.

The upgrade follows a notable divergence between fundamentals and market performance. IHCL stock has underperformed the benchmark Nifty index by roughly 10% year-to-date in CY26, entirely driven by multiple contraction rather than operational weakness. The company's one-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple compressed from 28x in January 2026 to around 24.5x, even as forward FY27 EBITDA estimates rose approximately 2%.

Analysts argue the valuation pullback offers an attractive entry point for an operator that has built a diversified, multi-brand hospitality ecosystem delivering low-to-mid teens revenue growth, mid-to-high teens Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), and consistent free cash flow generation.

The revised base-case valuation rolls the target forward to September 2028 at an unchanged 27x EV/EBITDA multiple, while incorporating an incremental Rs 14 per share to account for the prime Taj Bandstand asset. Despite modest 2% to 3% trims to FY27-FY28 EPS forecasts to factor in general inflationary headwinds, forward projections remain 4% to 6% ahead of Bloomberg consensus estimates.

IHCL Margin Catalysts and Asset-Light Pivot

Looking ahead into FY28 and beyond, margin expansion is expected to serve as a primary growth engine, underpinned by three core structural tailwinds:

Asset-Light Expansion: High-margin management fee contracts are expected to scale from 7% of total revenue in FY26 to 9% by FY29, reducing balance sheet intensity.

Aviation & Inflight Catering Tailwinds: Travel normalization and capacity expansion in domestic aviation are projected to drive operating leverage at TajSATS.

Accretive Asset Consolidation: The integration of Oriental Hotels at attractive valuations is positioned to accelerate FY28 revenue growth into the mid-teens.

With industry room supply additions remaining muted over the medium term and broad-based demand drivers showing few signs of fatigue, India's organized lodging segment appears well-anchored to sustain superior margins and outpace broader market earnings growth.

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