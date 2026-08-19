Lalithaa Jewellery IPO Day 3: QIB And NII Demand Powers 34.99 Times Subscription

Jewellery retailer Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd.'s IPO opened on August 17 and will close today, August 19. The price band is fixed at Rs 190-201 per share, valuing the company at around Rs 11,250 crore at the upper end.

Last week, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart raised Rs 508 crore from anchor investors, including Goldman Sachs, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Bandhan Mutual Fund, days before the opening of its Rs 1,700-crore initial public offering. The company allotted 2.53 crore equity shares to 22 anchor investors at Rs 201 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Apart from Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, ICICI Prudential MF, and Bandhan MF, other key anchor investors included Sanshi Fund-I, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and Bajaj Life Insurance.

Four domestic mutual funds were allocated 1.14 crore shares, accounting for 45.26% of the total anchor portion. The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 500 crore.

The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 24.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd. IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd. IPO has been booked 34.99 times as of Day 3 at 2:54 pm. The IPO is fully subscribed

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 56.66 times

Non Institutional Investors: 65.66 times

Retail Individual Investors: 9.77 times

Employee Reserved: 6.83 times

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd. IPO GMP

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO last GMP is Rs 42.5 as of August 19, 2026 at 2:54 pm. With the upper price band of Rs 201.00, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 243.5. The expected percentage gain per share is 21.14%.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd. IPO

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd. IPO Funds Utilisation

Proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily fund new stores.

About The Company

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, which opened its first store in Chennai's T Nagar in 1985, sells gold, silver and diamond jewellery.

ALSO READ: Sunshine Pictures vs Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP — Which IPO Offers Better Listing Gains?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.