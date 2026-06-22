KSH International Shares In Focus As Pre-IPO Lock-In Expires; 10 Lakh Shares To Become Tradeable

Shares of KSH International may remain in focus after the expiry of a six-month pre-IPO lock-in period, making around 10 lakh shares eligible for trading in the open market. The unlocked shares are valued at roughly $8 million (or Rs 75.62 crore) and account for about 1% of the company's total outstanding equity.

While the expiry does not necessarily mean these shares will be sold immediately, it gives early investors and insiders the option to exit or pare holdings. Lock-in expiries are closely tracked by market participants as they can increase the supply of tradable shares and trigger short-term volatility. Any significant selling by existing shareholders could weigh on the stock, particularly if market demand fails to absorb the additional supply.

The magnet winding wires exporter had reported a robust Q4, with net profit surging 87% to Rs 34.53 crore from the same period in the previous year. Its revenue from operations soared 100% YoY to Rs 1,018.34 crore during the quarter under review, compared with Rs 507.84 crore in Q4FY25.

KSH International's shares closed at Rs 888 on the NSE, giving the company a market capitalisation of about Rs 6,005 crore. The stock has seen strong investor interest since listing, making the lock-in expiry an event traders are likely to watch closely.

The company's shares have rallied 155% year-to-date in 2026 to around Rs 900, while its valuation has rerated significantly. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple has expanded from 30x to 53x, placing it alongside industry leaders such as Polycab (57x), KEI Industries (56x), and R R Kabel (50x).

ALSO READ: After A 155% Rally In 2026, This Wire Maker Is Valued At Par With Polycab, KEI, R R Kabel. Is It Justified?

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