Knowledge Realty Trust Gets 'Buy' Rating As ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

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ICICI Securities Report

The brokerage firm ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Knowledge Realty Trust Ltd. with a Buy rating, valuing the company at 1x FY27E NAV of Rs 130/unit, implying a potential upside of 16%.

At current market price of Rs 112, Knowledge Realty Trust offers FY27/28/29E distribution yield of 6.2/6.8/7.3%, representing an 8.7% DPU CAGR over FY26-29E.

The brokerage also highlighted that Knowledge Realty Trust offers a healthy mix of scale, strong tenant quality and improving operating metrics.

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ICICI Securities have assumed a cap rate of 7%, a 6% in-place rental escalation FY26 onwards and a WACC of 10.5% to arrive at its valuation.

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