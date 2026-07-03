Jubilant Ingrevia Shares In Focus: Anand Rathi Bets On Earnings Inflection — Buy, Sell or Hold?

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Anand Rathi Report

According to the brokerage firm Anand Rathi, FY27 is shaping up as an inflection year for Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. with contract development manufacturing organisation ramp-up, improving nutrition mix and operating leverage across newly commissioned assets.

At -1SD valuation (~13-14x EV/Ebitda vs implied 17.5x FY28e EV/Ebitda on its target price), the stock remains underpriced despite emerging CDMO visibility and specialty mix upgradation.

Anand Rathi has maintained its Buy rating with unchanged SOTP-based target price of Rs 975.

Key Risks:

Execution risk in CDMO; and Slower ramp-up of human-grade B3 capacity utilisation.

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Anand Rathi Jubilant Ingrevia Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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