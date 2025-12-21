Japanese 10-Year Bond Yield Touches 2% — Why This Is Important

The yield on Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond last week crossed a line many investors never expected to see again.

On Friday, the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield climbed 5 basis points to 2.015%, its highest level since August 1999. The move came after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, a three-decade high, and signalled that further policy normalisation remains on the table.

For Japan, which has spent decades battling deflation and ultra-low growth, the breach of the 2% mark is more than just a number. It marks a decisive break from an era of extraordinary monetary accommodation.