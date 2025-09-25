Jain Resource Recycling IPO: Day Two — Check Latest GMP, Subscription Status
Jain Resource Recycling IPO aims to sell shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore. The company will raise Rs 500 crore via a fresh issue of 2.16 crore shares.
Jain Resource Recycling Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 0.78 times or 78% on day two. The offering aims to sell shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore. The company will raise Rs 500 crore via a fresh issue of 2.16 crore shares. The IPO also includes an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 750 crore and 3.23 crore shares.
Investors can bid for the company's IPO at a price band of Rs 220 to Rs 232 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 64 shares, which means the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,848.
Small institutional investors will need to buy a minimum of 14 lots amounting to Rs 2.07 lakh and big non-institutional investors will have to buy a minimum of 68 lots, that is an investment of at least Rs 10.09 lakh.
DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and PL Capital are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the offer.
The IPO opened on Wednesday and closes on Sept. 26. The share allotment will be tentatively finalised by Sept. 29. The firm will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 30 and refunds to non-allottees will be done on the same day.
ALSO READ
Seshaasai Technologies IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Premium Signal On Final Day Of Subscription
IPO Details
Open date: Sept. 24
Close date: Sept. 26
Price Band: Rs 220-232 per share
Allotment date: Sept. 29
Listing date: Oct. 1
IPO size: Rs 1,250 crore
Fresh issue: Rs 500 crore
OFS: Rs 750 crore
Minimum bid: Lot size of 64 shares
Subscription: Day 2
The Jain Resource Recycling IPO was subscribed 0.78 times or 78% as of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Institutional investors (QIB): 1.11 times
Non-Institutional investors (NII): 0.17 times or 17%
Retail investors: 0.70 times or 70%
ALSO READ
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO: What Does Grey Market Premium (GMP) Signal Ahead Of Listing?
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear its debt and for general corporate purposes.
Business
Jain Resource Reycling primarily engages in the recycling of non-ferrous metals. Its portfolio includes lead alloy ingots and copper ingots.
Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP
The latest grey market premium of is Rs 20, as of 9:32 a.m., according to InvestorGain. The estimated listing price is Rs 252, impling a 8.62% premium.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.