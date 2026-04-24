Is Porinju Investing In Bhutan? Investor Flags Country's Low Mcap-To-GDP Ratio

Value investor Porinju Veliyath has sparked curiosity in market circles after highlighting Bhutan's relatively underdeveloped equity market, raising questions about whether the noted stock picker is exploring opportunities in the Himalayan nation.

In a recent post on X, the Founder and CEO of Equity Intelligence India pointed to the stark contrast between Bhutan's economic size and its listed market capitalisation.

Quoting key figures, Veliyath noted that the Royal Securities Exchange of Bhutan (RSEB) currently has just 17 listed companies with a total market capitalisation of about $675 million, compared with Bhutan's GDP of roughly $3 billion and a per capita income of around $4,800.

Royal Securities Exchange of Bhutan (RSEB)

Listed Companies - 17

Total Market Cap - $675 mn.

Bhutan GDP - $3 bn.

GDP per capita - $4800 pic.twitter.com/mOnYyEnTUv — Porinju Veliyath (@porinju) April 23, 2026

The data shared by Veliyath underscores Bhutan's low market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio, a metric often used by investors to gauge the depth and maturity of a country's equity markets.

A lower ratio can indicate untapped investment potential, especially in frontier markets where economic growth may not yet be fully reflected in stock valuations. While Veliyath did not explicitly confirm any investment plans, his remarks have fuelled speculation about a possible interest in Bhutan's nascent equity space.

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Frontier markets like Bhutan are typically characterised by limited liquidity, smaller investor bases, and fewer listed firms, but they can also offer early-stage opportunities for long-term investors willing to navigate these constraints.

Beyond financial metrics, Veliyath also highlighted Bhutan's distinctive way of life, adding a cultural dimension to his observations.

Referring to the capital Thimphu, he noted that Bhutan is “the only country in the world with no traffic lights,” with just a single traffic island in the city's central square.

“No honking, no chaos!” he remarked, pointing to Bhutan's reputation for orderly urban life and emphasis on well-being, often associated with its Gross National Happiness philosophy.

As of now, there is no official confirmation that Porinju Veliyath is actively investing in Bhutan. However, his focus on the country's market dynamics suggests it has entered the radar of at least some seasoned investors looking beyond traditional geographies.

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