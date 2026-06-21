IPOs This Week: Waterways Leisure, Advit Jewels, Riyasaat Life And Anubhav Plast To Feature On D-Street — Check Details

Primary market investors will have four public issues to track this week, with Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd. and Advit Jewels Ltd. opening their mainboard initial public offerings, while SME offerings from Riyaasat Lifestyle Ltd. and Anubhav Plast Ltd. remain open for subscription.

The activity indicates a steady flow of listings across the mainboard and SME segments from June 22 to June 26, giving investors a mix of larger and smaller offerings to consider.

Mainboard IPOs Open This Week

Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd. will open its initial public offering for subscription on Tuesday, June 23, and close on Thursday, June 25. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 769 to Rs 808 per share. The equity shares have a face value of Rs 10 each and are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Advit Jewels Ltd. will also launch its IPO on Tuesday, June 23. The issue will close on Thursday, June 25. The company has set a price band of Rs 130 to Rs 138 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 each. Its shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

SME Issues Remain Open

Riyaasat Lifestyle Ltd.'s SME initial public offering opened for subscription on Thursday, June 18, and is scheduled to close on Monday, June 22. The issue is priced in the range of Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share and carries a face value of Rs 10 each. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Anubhav Plast Ltd. opened its SME IPO on Friday, June 19, and the issue will close on Tuesday, June 23. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 77 to Rs 80 per share. The equity shares have a face value of Rs 10 each and are slated to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

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