Infosys Shares Slip After Brief Rebound Amid Weak Q4, FY27 Guidance

Infosys share price: Shares of Infosys Ltd. fell on Tuesday, April 28 after reporting gains on Monday following its worst weekly sell-off in six years.

The scrip dropped 1.44% intraday to Rs 1,155 apiece on NSE. At 10:32 a.m, Infosys shares were 1.3% down compared to a 0.17% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50. The Nifty IT index was down 0.57%.

On Monday, Infosys shares rose in early trade after the stock witnessed its worst weekly sell-off in six years. The shares have faced pressure due to weak Q4 earnings and FY27 guidance announced last week, while target price was cut subsequently from brokerages, including the likes of Kotak Securities, Jefferies and Citi. Brokerages have cited subdued growth and weak guidance. Additonally, the investor sentiment was impacted by the tech giant's refusal to share AI-revenue numbers, eventhough the management reiterated strong growth in the segment.

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