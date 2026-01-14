Infosys ADR Jumps Over 8% After Q3 Results, Higher FY26 Revenue Guidance

New York-listed shares of Infosys Ltd. surged over 8% on Wednesday after India's second largest IT firm announced its third quarter results and lifted its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance.

The American Depository Receipt (ADR) of Infosys gained as much as 8.6% to $19.03 as of 8:18 p.m. India time.

The ADR is a tool for multinationals/foreign companies (primarily based outside the US) or organisations to trade on US stock markets, just like regular shares of US companies.

In theory, an ADR is similar to a special certificate issued by a US bank. It is a negotiable certificate representing shares in a foreign company traded on US stock exchanges.

Infosys revised its guidance for FY26 revenue growth to 3.0%–3.5% in constant currency terms from 2%–3% earlier and operating margin to 20%-22%.

Executives said the company has scaled its artificial intelligence offerings to clients in foreign markets. "Infosys delivered a strong Q3 performance demonstrating how our differentiated value propositions in enterprise AI, through Infosys Topaz, are consistently driving higher market share," said CEO and MD Salil Parekh.

"Clients increasingly view Infosys as their AI partner with demonstrated expertise, innovation capabilities and strong delivery credentials. This has helped them unlock business potential and enhanced value realization," he added.