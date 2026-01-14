Infosys Took 18,000 Freshers So Far In FY26, CFO Says Amid Attrition Dip
The total employee count rose by 5,043 sequentially to 3,37,034 in the December quarter.
Infosys Ltd. has hired around 18,000 freshers so far in the current financial year and will meet its 20,000 target by March, Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said on Wednesday.
The company had announced its goal to onboard 20,000 freshers back in April.
"We had said we will hire 20,000 freshers this year and we have onboarded 18,000 so far and on our way to finish our target. It reflects in our headcount also because many any of them are under training. Our utilisation, including training, has come down," Sanghrajka said. "It our investment in building future capacity," he added.
Infosys' voluntary attrition rate fell to 12.3% in the third quarter from 14.3% in the previous quarter and 13.7% in the same period last year.
The net addition in headcount contrasts with larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. India's largest information technology services giant's headcount in the December quarter dropped by over 11,000 employees to 5,82,163 from 5,93,314 in September quarter.
TCS's attrition rate rose marginally to 13.5% compared to 13.3% in the previous second quarter of the current fiscal.
The company also informed that from the first quarter of FY26, the employee headcount has fallen by 30,906 after the restructuring announcement. In July 2025, TCS had disclosed plans to slash its workforce by 2% in FY26, affecting the middle and senior management.
''We doubled our intake of fresh graduates with higher order skills, rapidly expanding our next-generation talent pool," said Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer.
Infosys Q3 Results
Infosys Ltd. joined other Indian IT companies to report a fall in net profit in the third quarter of the current financial year due to higher costs on labour.
Consolidated net profit fell nearly 10% to Rs 6,654 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to the preceding quarter, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. The company had to provision Rs 1,289 crore as a one-time cost to comply with new labour codes notified by the government late last year.
Infosys Q3 Result Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.2% at Rs 45,479 crore versus Rs 44,490 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 45,204 crore)
EBIT up 1.3% at Rs 9,479 crore versus Rs 9,353 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,558 crore)
EBIT margin at 20.8 % versus 21.02% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.14%)
Profit down 9.6% at Rs 6,654 crore versus Rs 7,364 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,397 crore)
The country's second largest IT company revised its guidance for fiscal 2026 revenue growth to 3.0%-3.5% in constant currency terms from 2%–3% earlier and operating margin of 20%-22%.