Infosys Took 18,000 Freshers So Far In FY26, CFO Says Amid Attrition Dip

Infosys Ltd. has hired around 18,000 freshers so far in the current financial year and will meet its 20,000 target by March, Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said on Wednesday.

The company had announced its goal to onboard 20,000 freshers back in April.

"We had said we will hire 20,000 freshers this year and we have onboarded 18,000 so far and on our way to finish our target. It reflects in our headcount also because many any of them are under training. Our utilisation, including training, has come down," Sanghrajka said. "It our investment in building future capacity," he added.

The total employee count rose by 5,043 sequentially to 3,37,034 in the December quarter.

Infosys' voluntary attrition rate fell to 12.3% in the third quarter from 14.3% in the previous quarter and 13.7% in the same period last year.