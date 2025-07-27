TCS Plans To Trim Around 12,000 Jobs, Cut Workforce By 2% In FY26

India's IT giant Tata Consultancy Services has disclosed plans to slash its workforce by 2% in fiscal year 2026, affecting the middle and senior management.

TCS announced plans to retrain and redeploy staff as it spreads into new markets by adopting advanced technologies and integrates AI. Around 12,200 roles will be removed as part of the transition.

"This transition is being planned with due care to ensure there is no impact on service delivery to our clients," the company said.

"We understand that this is a challenging time for our colleagues likely to be affected. We thank them for their service and we will be making all efforts to provide appropriate benefits, outplacement, counselling, and support as they transition to new opportunities," it added.

India’s $283 billion IT industry is facing headwinds, with clients scaling back non-essential technology spending due to lesser demand, continued inflation, and ongoing uncertainty around the U.S. trade policies.