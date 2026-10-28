Info Edge (India) Appoints Sanjeev Bikhchandani As Group CEO; Q2 Profit Rises 8% QoQ To Rs 480 Crore

Info Edge (India) has appointed Sanjeev Bikhchandani as Executive Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, effective December 3, 2026, as Hitesh Oberoi prepares to step down from his roles as Managing Director and CEO after nearly 27 years with the company. The board approved the leadership transition on Wednesday, October 28, subject to shareholder approval for the appointments.

Oberoi will step down from his full-time executive positions at the close of business hours on December 2, 2026, and transition to the role of Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director from December 3. The company said the move would allow him to devote more time to his personal interests, including education, entrepreneurship, institution building, investing and philanthropy, as well as his family.

Alongside the leadership changes, Info Edge reported an 8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in net profit to Rs 480 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), compared with Rs 446 crore in the preceding quarter. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

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Info Edge Leadership Transition: What Has Changed?

According to the company's exchange filing, the board approved Bikhchandani's appointment and re-designation as Executive Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Group CEO, effective December 3, subject to shareholder approval. He will also serve as the company's Key Managerial Personnel.

The board also approved Oberoi's appointment as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director under the Promoter Category, with effect from December 3, subject to shareholder approval. His appointment will enable the board to continue benefiting from his experience, institutional knowledge and understanding of the company's businesses, Info Edge said.

The board placed on record its appreciation for Oberoi's contributions over nearly 27 years and his role in building and strengthening the company's businesses and leadership team.

Info Edge Q2 Results: Revenue, EBITDA Rise

Info Edge's revenue from operations, or topline, increased 2.6% QoQ to Rs 904 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 881 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27).

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3.9% QoQ to Rs 354 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 341 crore in the June quarter.

EBITDA margin expanded by 50 basis points to 39.2% in Q2FY27, from 38.7% in Q1FY27.

Info Edge Business Performance: Recruitment, 99acres, Matchmaking

Info Edge's standalone billings grew 12.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 822.3 crore during the September quarter. For the first half of FY27, standalone billings increased 13.5% to Rs 1,559.3 crore.

In its largest business, Recruitment, billings grew 12.6% in Q2FY27 and 14.9% in the first half of the financial year. The company said quarterly growth was affected by the timing of customer renewals.

Recruitment revenue increased 13.3% YoY, while operating profit before tax (PBT) rose 19.9%. The business reported an operating PBT margin of 59.1% in Q2FY27.

Meanwhile, 99acres recorded a 21.2% increase in billings during the September quarter, accelerating from 16.5% growth in Q1FY27. The business generated Rs 22.1 crore in cash from operations during the quarter, compared with Rs 2.3 crore in Q2FY26.

In the Matchmaking segment, combined billings for Jeevansathi and Aisle grew 23.1% in Q2FY27 and 21.7% in the first half. Jeevansathi billings increased 18.4%, while Aisle recorded 40% growth during the quarter.

What Did Info Edge Management Say?

Hitesh Oberoi, managing director and chief executive officer of Info Edge, said Recruitment billings grew 15% in the first half of FY27. He added that artificial intelligence (AI) and data products for recruiters and job seekers were contributing meaningfully to the business.

These products accounted for a high-single-digit share of Recruitment revenue, with an annualised revenue run rate of around Rs 240 crore based on Q2FY27 performance, Oberoi said.

He also highlighted 99acres' continued market leadership, noting that billings growth accelerated to 21% during the quarter, while the Matchmaking business continued to deliver growth.

Himanshu Agarwal, chief financial officer of Info Edge, said standalone billings increased 13.5% in the first half of FY27, while operating profits grew 29.8% in the September quarter.

Cash generated from operations increased 27.4% during the quarter, reflecting the continued strength of the company's cash-generative business model, Agarwal said.

Info Edge Declares Rs 3 Interim Dividend; Record Date On November 23

Info Edge declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2026-27 on a face value of Rs 2 per share.

The company has fixed November 23, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend will be paid on or after November 23, 2026, according to the company's announcement.

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