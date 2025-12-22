'Next 10 Years': Ray Dalio Bullish On India's Growth Story, Compares PM Modi To China's Xiaoping

"I think that India is at a wonderful arc in terms of its circumstances, its potential, and what it's developing. I think that President Modi is very much like Deng Xiaoping for China," said the founder of the world's biggest hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates.

Deng Xiaoping was a Chinese statesman, revolutionary, and political theorist who served as the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China from 1978 to 1989. Xiaoping is credited as the architect of modern China's economic reforms.

Explaining PM Modi's role in India's economic strength comparing him to Xiaoping, Dalio added, "What I mean by that is that he's creating changes. And when you have a country that can build its infrastructure and can build on that, and you don't have much debt, and you have a large talented population."

For the above reasons, Dalio has created some leading indicators of what countries have, as their ingredients, to project the next 10 years' growth rate. "India's best. India's going to have, probably the best fundamentals to have the best growth rate, in that. Because you're going from not having enough money to having... That has infrastructure," he explained.