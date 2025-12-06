'India Is A Model Of High Growth, Low Inflation': PM Modi On Macro Resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is now the model of "high growth and low inflation", highlighting the economy's resilience amid global economic turbulence.

"When global growth is at 3%, the economies of G7 countries are somewhere near 1.5%. India is the model of high growth and low inflation,” the prime minister said at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025.

India's gross domestic product expanded at its fastest pace in six quarters at 8.2% in the July-September period, beating both market and policymakers' forecasts. The International Monetary Fund has boosted its GDP projections to 6.6% for 2025 and 6.2% for 2026. The Reserve Bank of India also lifted its FY26 growth estimate to 7.3%.

Retail inflation, measured under the Consumer Price Index, hit a low of 0.25% in October. The RBI this week reduced its full-year CPI forecast by 60 basis points to 2%, well below the 4% target.

The PM also slammed the linking of the Hindu faith with a slow rate of growth during earlier periods.

"The term Hindu rate of growth was used when India was struggling for 2-3% of growth. The entire society was given the tag of unproductivity, poverty. There were attempts to prove that the reason for the slow progress of India is Hindu sabhyata, Hindu culture," he said.

Modi further said India's growth is not limited to figures, but also reflects in the change in mentality, resillence and more.

"It's not just about figures, this is a fundamental change that India has brought about in the last decade. This is a change of resilience, it is a change of building a mentality to find solutions, it is a change of aspirations. India is not only transforming today, but is also transforming the tomorrow that is about to come,” he said.