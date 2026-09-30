Indian Solar PV Valuation Gap Closes As Cell Players Realign Among Global Peers, Premier Energies Leads

The valuation gap across Indian solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers has largely closed over the past year, with market pricing now broadly aligned for companies with operational or near-commissioning solar cell capacities, global brokerage Bernstein noted in a recent research report on India's Industrials and Infrastructure space. According to Bernstein, the historical valuation arbitrage between large and small domestic solar equipment players has compressed as market multiples rationalised.

While coverage names Waaree Energies and Premier Energies experienced valuation corrections, non-covered peer Emmvee saw a re-rating. Market multiples for companies holding operational cell lines are broadly comparable-contingent on timely project execution. Among the solar PV pack, Bernstein singled out Premier Energies for offering superior execution visibility, noting that its manufacturing plant is already operating in the trial phase.

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Scarcity Premium vs. Global Peers

The report highlighted that Indian solar PV players continue to trade at significant valuation premiums relative to their international counterparts. Chinese module and cell manufacturers-the dominant global cohort-remain severely depressed on an enterprise value-to-gigawatt (EV/GW) basis due to chronic structural oversupply. Bernstein observed that Chinese peers trade at a small fraction of Indian valuations, often sitting below the capital expenditure required to set up comparable greenfield manufacturing facilities in India.

Even when compared to Western peers such as US-based First Solar and expanding operators like Canadian Solar, Indian manufacturers command a visible premium. Conversely, Indian module-only assemblers without integrated cell manufacturing continue to trade at a discount; Bernstein cautioned whether non-integrated players can set up domestic cell facilities in time to capitalise on current margin tailwinds.

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Share Price Targets & Valuation Methodologies

Bernstein outlined specific valuation benchmarks and target prices across major Indian solar and clean-energy infrastructure names:

Waaree Energies: Target price set at Rs 2,539, valued at 10x FY28 Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA).

Premier Energies: Target price set at Rs 814, pegged at 10.5x FY28 EV/EBITDA, reflecting its trial-phase execution lead.

Tata Power: Target price set at Rs 430 via a Sum-of-the-Parts (SOTP) approach. The valuation assigns 3x FY27 book value to regulated generation, transmission, and distribution assets

ReNew Energy Global: Target price set at $8, based on a DCF model assuming a 12% cost of equity and 9% cost of debt, factoring in project pipeline delivery and long-term sector market share.

Key Risks and Sector Sensitivities

Beyond headline valuations, Bernstein mapped out critical company-specific catalysts and operational bottlenecks that could materially alter earnings trajectories and market pricing across the sector. For pure-play manufacturing contenders Waaree Energies and Premier Energies, the brokerage identified shared upside risks largely tethered to domestic supply protection and policy longevity. Both players stand to gain if broader, industry-wide additions of solar cell and module capacities face delays spurred by recurring bottlenecks such as equipment import logistics or visa hold-ups for foreign technical experts.

Bernstein highlights EV/GW comparison of Indian solar PV players

Photo Credit: Echion

This may preserve domestic pricing power and supply scarcity. Further tailwinds could emerge from an early imposition of government restrictions on solar wafer imports, as well as an extension of the central rooftop solar subsidy scheme beyond FY27. Additionally, both companies could unlock fresh valuation upside through successful execution and diversification into adjacent clean-technology ventures, notably advanced battery storage manufacturing.

Conversely, utilities and integrated clean-energy developers face notable downside risks centered on regulatory negotiations, transmission infrastructure, and technology disruption. For Tata Power, the primary near-term vulnerability lies in resolving the long-standing Mundra power purchase agreement (PPA) with procurer states; even if concluded, the potential adjustment of coal mine profits against final tariffs poses a headwind to realization margins.

The company also faces exposure to a potential slowdown in domestic rooftop solar adoption or any scaling back of government subsidies, alongside faster-than-anticipated margin compression in its PV manufacturing division due to emerging supply gluts. The execution bottlenecks around land acquisition and grid evacuation could delay renewable capacity and pumped storage buildouts, while the sharp, ongoing drop in competing electrochemical battery storage prices could create challenges in signing long-term PPAs for its pumped hydro projects, according to analysts at Bernstein.

For ReNew Energy Global, the downside sensitivities stem from structural and macroeconomic pressures. Bernstein flagged risks of slower-than-expected project commissioning alongside persistent grid transmission constraints and generation curtailment across high-resource corridors. The financial profile also remains sensitive to broader market dynamics, including further depreciation of the Indian rupee, slower-than-anticipated easing in domestic or global interest rates, and potential refinancing hurdles for its holding company bonds.

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