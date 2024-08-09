India Gold ETFs See Inflows Of Rs 1,337 Crore In July, Highest In Nearly A Year

Inflows continued in gold exchange-traded funds in India in July as prices of the yellow metal declined in the domestic market.

Investors deployed Rs 1,337.4 crore into gold ETFs—passive investment instruments that track gold prices—in July, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Friday. The investment was the highest since August of last year. In June, the net inflow was Rs 726.2 crore.

Net assets under management of gold ETFs in India stood at Rs 34,455.1 crore last month. It has jumped 68% in a year as investors increasingly turn to the proxy and tax-efficient way of investing in gold without the hassle of physically storing it.

Nippon India ETF Gold BeES—the country's top fund in the segment that manages over Rs 11,800 crore—has given 15% returns in the last year.

Gold prices declined in July after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in basic customs duty on gold and silver from 10% to 6%.