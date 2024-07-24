Budget 2024: Gold Prices In India Fall After Cut In Customs Duty

The prices in the spot market did not fall as much as the prices in the futures market. This is because jewellers would have had an inventory of gold they had bought before the cut in customs duty, which will make imports of gold cheaper, explained Kishore Narne, associate director of commodity and currency business at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Prices of gold in India largely mirror global prices because India imports most of the gold it consumes. There is likely to be a spurt in demand in the short term, which should provide support to the prices, according to Narne.

Motilal Oswal is bullish on gold prices for the remainder of the year, with a price target of $2,600 per troy ounce. As of today, the international price of gold stood at $2,415 per troy ounce.

Prices of gold have risen in tandem with a fall in US bond yields and a decline in the value of the US dollar. These two triggers are likely to be responsible for a further upside in gold prices in the remainder of the year, Narne said.