NDTV ProfitMarketsBudget 2024: Jewellery Stocks Shine On Proposal To Cut Gold Customs Duty
Associate
Sponsors
CANARA and HSBCICICISammaan capital
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024: Jewellery Stocks Shine On Proposal To Cut Gold Customs Duty

The customs duty on gold, silver will be reduced to 6%, and those for platinum cut to 6.4% to facilitate domestic value addition.

23 Jul 2024, 02:14 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Man walks outside a jewellery store in Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Man walks outside a jewellery store in Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit)

Most jewellry stocks rose on Tuesday after the government proposed to reduce customs duty on gold, silver, and platinum.

The customs duty on gold and silver will be reduced to 6%, and those for platinum will be cut to 6.4%, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2024. The move is to facilitate domestic value addition, she said.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd. led the rally among gold stocks, surging 13.08% to Rs 154.30 apiece. This was followed by Senco Gold Ltd. which jumped 11.97% to Rs 1,054.35 apiece. Shares of Titan Co. rose 7.24% to Rs 3,490 apiece, while Rajesh Exports Ltd. gained 8.25% to trade at Rs 322.20.

That compares to a 0.18% decline in India's benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2:13 p.m.

Budget 2024: Jewellery Stocks Shine On Proposal To Cut Gold Customs Duty
ALSO READ

Budget 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Nation Shortly

Opinion
Budget 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Nation Shortly
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT