T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table: Sanju Samson Helps India Seal Last SF Berth With Statement Knock

India secured the last remaining semifinal berth at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with a five-wicket win against West Indies in what was a virtual quarterfinal tie at the Eden Gardens on March 1. Sanju Samson powered India's highest successful chase at a T20 World Cup with an unbeaten 97* off just 50 balls to keep his team's dream of defending their T20 crown alive.

No defending champion has ever retained crown and neither has a host nation ever lifted the title, India have a chance to keep their dream of being the first team to break both those trends as they join South Africa, England and New Zealand in the semifinals.

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl but his team couldn't stop the Men in Maroon from posting a dominant total of 195/4. However, Samson batted right through the innings, recording the highest score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup chase, to guide his team into the World Cup knockouts. The win sees India leapfrog the West Indies with four points.

India will now face England in the second semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5. The game marks the end of the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Here's a look at how the final points table stands as the tournament moves into the knockout stage.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Powers India Into SF With Majestic Innings Of 97* Against West Indies

Super Eights - Group 1 Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate South Africa 3 3 0 0 6 2.259 India 3 2 1 0 4 0.016 West Indies 3 1 2 0 2 0.993 Zimbabwe 3 0 3 0 0 -3.415

Super Eights - Group 2 Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate England 3 3 0 0 6 1.096 New Zealand 3 1 1 1 3 1.39 Pakistan 3 1 1 1 3 -0.123 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 -1.95

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.