Economic Survey 2024: CEA Warns Retail Investment Productivity Must Be Ensured Amid Derivative Trading Boom

Amid a boom in derivate trading by retail investors, especially expiration-day trading, India's chief economic advisor warned that all stakeholders must ensure savings of retail investors are made productive.

"It is not just in the national interest. It is an act of self-interest, too," V Anantha Nageswaran said in the economic survey released on Monday. Derivatives trading holds potential for outsized gains. This is likely driving active retail participation in derivatives trading, the survey said.

All stakeholders must ensure that India's capital markets are meant to direct the savings of retail investors to their most productive investments, the CEA said.