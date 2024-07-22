Economic Survey 2024: CEA Warns Retail Investment Productivity Must Be Ensured Amid Derivative Trading Boom
Derivatives trading holds the potential for outsized gains and this is likely driving active retail participation, V Anantha Nageswaran noted.
Amid a boom in derivate trading by retail investors, especially expiration-day trading, India's chief economic advisor warned that all stakeholders must ensure savings of retail investors are made productive.
"It is not just in the national interest. It is an act of self-interest, too," V Anantha Nageswaran said in the economic survey released on Monday. Derivatives trading holds potential for outsized gains. This is likely driving active retail participation in derivatives trading, the survey said.
All stakeholders must ensure that India's capital markets are meant to direct the savings of retail investors to their most productive investments, the CEA said.
For most part, derivatives trading loses money for the global investors, he warned. Raising investor awareness and continuous financial education is essential to warn them of the low or negative expected returns from derivatives trading, the note said.
Once investors see significant loss, they may not return to capital markets long, the report said. "That is a loss to them and the economy."
Most of the new retail investors are likely young and may have a higher risk appetite, the note said. This is reflected in the interest that retail investors have shown in derivatives trading, "especially expiration-day trading", Nageswaran said.