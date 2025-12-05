HUL Shares In Focus On Kwality Wall’s Demerger Ex-Date: What Happens Today

The special session will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. It will facilitate price discovery by stripping the value of the ice cream business from the main stock.

Investors must also note that Kwality Wall’s India will be part of the Nifty 50 index at a constant price for a short while.

Once the special session is conducted, the 50-stock index will be represented by 51 securities in the Nifty.

Kwality Wall’s India will be included in the Nifty 50 with a dummy symbol and at zero price, which is essentially the difference between the demerged company's closing price on ex-date and price derived during SPOS.