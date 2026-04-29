Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results This Week: Check Board Meeting Date, Dividend News And More

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) is set to announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 this week. The company is India's fast-moving consumer goods company, with a legacy of over 90 years in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, HUL is a subsidiary of the Anglo-Dutch company Unilever. Its products include foods, beverages, cleaning agents, personal care products and other consumer staples. The company confirmed the schedule in a filing with the stock exchanges on April 2. Here's everything you need to know about Hindustan Unilever's Q4 FY26 earnings schedule.

HUL Q4 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing on April 2, HUL informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is all set to be held on April 30, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Audit Report thereon.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors of the company may also recommend payment of a final dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26, if any.

“The Company shall also intimate the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and details of Final Dividend, if any, as recommended by the Board to the Exchanges upon the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting and will arrange for announcement of the same in the Press as required under the Listing Regulations,” the filing said.

HUL Q4: Trading Window Closure

According to the Share Dealing Code of the Company (‘the Code') for the quarter and financial year ending March 31, the trading window for dealing in the Company's securities shall remain closed from March 16, 2026. It will re-open for all designated persons, such as directors and promoters and their immediate relatives, 48 hours after the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year are made public on April 30, 2026. An intimation to this effect shall be sent to the Designated Persons in accordance with the above-mentioned code.

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HUL Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The Company will hold investor/analyst calls on April 30, 2026, to discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, on the same day after the Board Meeting.

HUL Q3 Results

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,118 crore, down 30% year-on-year from Rs 3,027 crore. The company's underlying volume growth stood at 4% during the quarter and fell short of estimates. The profit also failed to match or surpass Bloomberg analysts' estimates of Rs 2,615 crore. The FMCG major reported a 5.7% higher quarterly revenue of Rs 16,441 crore, exceeding estimates. Its Ebitda increased 2.7% to Rs 3,788 crore from Rs 3,689 crore, marginally above the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,770 crore.

HUL Share Price History

In the last five sessions on the NSE, shares of Hindustan Unilever have fallen 2.53%. The stock is up 12.10% in the last month. Shares of the company, however, have dropped by more than 7.41% in the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock has given returns of -0.83% while they have fallen 0.73% in the last year. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,750 apiece on the NSE on September 4, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,022.50 apiece on April 2, 2025. At 10:21 a.m. on Wednesday, HUL shares were trading 0.77% up at Rs 2,307.20 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 1.14% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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