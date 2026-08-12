Hi-Tech Pipes Q1 Result: Profit Falls 4% YoY Despite 79% Revenue Growth; Margin Narrows

Hi-Tech Pipes reported a mixed bag of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's profit declined 4.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 20 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 20.9 crore in the same period last year.

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Consolidated revenue from operations surged 78.5% YoY to Rs 1,413 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 791 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 20.3% annually to Rs 49.4 crore from Rs 41 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, the EBITDA margin contracted 170 basis points (bps) to 3.5% in Q1FY27, from 5.2% a year earlier (Q1FY26), putting pressure on profitability despite strong revenue growth.

On the bourses, Hi-Tech Pipes shares plunged as much as 6.81% to hit an intraday low of Rs 78.36 per share.

At 1:00 pm, Hi-Tech Pipes shares were trading 6.41% lower at Rs 78.70 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.79% lower at 77,533 levels.

Hi-Tech Pipes, established in 1985, is an Indian steel processing and manufacturing company producing steel pipes, hollow sections and cold-rolled products for infrastructure, automotive and energy sectors.

The company operates multiple manufacturing facilities across India and is listed on the NSE and BSE.

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