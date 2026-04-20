HDFC Bank Q4 Result Review: Brokerages Remain Bullish — Check Updated Target Prices

HDFC Bank shares are in focus after the private lender reported its March quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026 on Saturday. The bank recorded a standalone net profit growth of 9.1% to Rs 19,221 crore.

The country's largest private sector bank reported a strong quarter helped by a pick-up in lending to consumers, though lending margins remained weak. HDFC Bank declared a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY26.

Net interest income - the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose 3.2% to Rs 33,082 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 32,066 crore in the year-ago period.

In the wake of HDFC Bank's Q4 earnings, a slew of brokerages offered their view on the lender, with most remaining bullish amid ongoing geopolitical turmoil and uncertainty.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 9.1% To Rs 19,221 Crore, Dividend Declared

Brokerages on HDFC Bank

Morgan Stanley on HDFC Bank

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1025

PAT beat estimates by 4% as sharply lower provisions and lower operating costs offset slightly lower core revenue

Commentary was anchored on loan growth with LDR no longer a constraint

Earnings resilience and attractive valuation make it one of our key picks amid geopolitical risks

BofA on HDFC Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 950

Healthy quarter; loan growth trajectory in focus

Healthy demand and lower LDR to support growth in FY27

Healthy growth, better NIM & lower provisions

Robust deposit growth, pickup in loan growth

Asset quality metrices remain benign, credit cost declined

Citi on HDFC Bank

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1020 from Rs 1200

NII Miss, Softer Fees; (Retail) Loan Growth Lagged

Mgmt. stops short of explicitly guiding for system outperformance in FY27

The tone on growth momentum is constructive

Factoring lower NIM/revenue trajectory, cut FY27/FY28 earnings by 3-4%

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: SBI, ICICI Bank, PB Fintech And More | April 20, 2026

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