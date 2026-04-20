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HDFC Bank Q4 Result Review: Brokerages Remain Bullish — Check Updated Target Prices

In the wake of HDFC Bank's Q4 earnings, a slew of brokerages offered their view on the lender, with most remaining bullish amid ongoing geopolitical turmoil and uncertainty.

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HDFC Bank Q4 Result Review: Brokerages Remain Bullish — Check Updated Target Prices
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HDFC Bank Ltd.
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HDFC Bank shares are in focus after the private lender reported its March quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026 on Saturday. The bank recorded a standalone net profit growth of 9.1% to Rs 19,221 crore.

The country's largest private sector bank reported a strong quarter helped by a pick-up in lending to consumers, though lending margins remained weak. HDFC Bank declared a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY26.

Net interest income - the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose 3.2% to Rs 33,082 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 32,066 crore in the year-ago period.

In the wake of HDFC Bank's Q4 earnings, a slew of brokerages offered their view on the lender, with most remaining bullish amid ongoing geopolitical turmoil and uncertainty.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 9.1% To Rs 19,221 Crore, Dividend Declared

Brokerages on HDFC Bank

Morgan Stanley on HDFC Bank

  • Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1025
  • PAT beat estimates by 4% as sharply lower provisions and lower operating costs offset slightly lower core revenue
  • Commentary was anchored on loan growth with LDR no longer a constraint
  • Earnings resilience and attractive valuation make it one of our key picks amid geopolitical risks

BofA on HDFC Bank

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 950
  • Healthy quarter; loan growth trajectory in focus
  • Healthy demand and lower LDR to support growth in FY27
  • Healthy growth, better NIM & lower provisions
  • Robust deposit growth, pickup in loan growth
  • Asset quality metrices remain benign, credit cost declined

Citi on HDFC Bank

  • Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1020 from Rs 1200
  • NII Miss, Softer Fees; (Retail) Loan Growth Lagged
  • Mgmt. stops short of explicitly guiding for system outperformance in FY27
  • The tone on growth momentum is constructive
  • Factoring lower NIM/revenue trajectory, cut FY27/FY28 earnings by 3-4%

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: SBI, ICICI Bank, PB Fintech And More | April 20, 2026

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