HDFC Bank CEO Race: Brokerages Split On Internal Continuity vs External Reset — Check Target Prices

HDFC Bank's succession process has moved into its final stretch, with the lender sending two names to the Reserve Bank of India for approval for its next managing director and CEO. The choice has become a key near-term catalyst for HDFC Bank shares, with brokerages differing on which route could deliver the stronger rerating.

People familiar with the matter said Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha is the internal candidate, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance MD & CEO Anup Bagchi is the external choice. The RBI is expected to decide within the next 7–10 days, according to the people cited. The bank has not officially disclosed the names of the candidates. It has, however, confirmed that two candidates have been submitted for a three-year term.

Nomura retained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 950, saying the leadership transition is the more important near-term catalyst. It sees an internal appointment as initially positive because it would remove succession uncertainty and provide continuity.

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Jefferies, which also maintained Buy with a Rs 880 target, said the bank is moving quickly on the appointment after proposing two candidates. It sees the addition of a fourth executive director role as strengthening oversight and succession planning.

Kotak Securities retained Buy with a Rs 1,050 target, arguing that the succession process is moving from planning to execution and should help restore investor confidence. The brokerage said the bank is getting closer to the end of its derating cycle and would prefer a CEO who can provide stability, strategic clarity and a credible roadmap to improve returns.

Brokerages on HDFC Bank

Nomura

Maintain Buy; Target Price: Rs 950.

The leadership transition remains the key near-term stock catalyst, with internal continuity versus an external reset as the central debate.

Expansion of the whole-time director (WTD) bench strengthens the leadership pipeline.

An internal appointment could provide initial relief by removing succession uncertainty and ensuring continuity.

A qualified external candidate with a strong banking track record could be more supportive of a sustained re-rating.

An external appointment could bring a strategic reset and provide a longer leadership runway.

Jefferies

Maintain Buy; Target Price: Rs 880.

The board has proposed two candidates for the new three-year CEO term and is moving quickly on the appointment.

The two candidates are likely to include one internal and one external candidate.

The bank is introducing a fourth executive director role to strengthen oversight and succession planning.

Clarity on a smooth succession process would be positive for both HDFC Bank and the broader banking sector.

Investor conversations suggest that appointing a former PSU bank leader could complicate the transition.

Kotak Securities

Maintain Buy; Target Price: Rs 1,050.

Succession planning has moved into the execution phase, marking another step towards restoring investor confidence.

The recent stock weakness reflects both financial and non-financial factors.

Believes HDFC Bank is moving closer to the end of its de-rating cycle.

Favours a CEO who can provide stability, strategic clarity and a credible roadmap to improve the bank's return profile.

Macquarie

Maintain Outperform; Target Price: Rs 1,150.

Notes that Kaizad Bharucha would be unable to serve a full term under prevailing norms.

Believes an external appointment as MD and CEO, bringing a fresh perspective and a clear mandate, could catalyse a re-rating of the stock.

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